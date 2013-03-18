FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: decision on Cyprus tax taken without consulting Moscow
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Russia: decision on Cyprus tax taken without consulting Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Minister said the euro zone’s decision that Cyprus should introduce a levy on bank deposits was taken without consultations with Moscow, a move that may influence Russia’s decision on easing loan terms to Nicosia.

“We had an agreement with colleagues from the euro zone that we’ll coordinate our actions,” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters on Monday.

“It turns out that the euro zone actions on the introduction of the deposit levy took place without discussions with Russia, so we will consider the issue of restructurisation of the (Cyprus) loan taking into account our participation in the joint actions with the European Union to help Cyprus.”

European Union officials have said they expect Russia to extend its 2.5 billion euro ($3.27 billion) loan to debt-stricken Cyprus by five years until 2021 and possibly refinance its terms.

