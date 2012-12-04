FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says Cyprus unlikely to need loan from Moscow
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Russia says Cyprus unlikely to need loan from Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cyprus has reached an agreement to receive financial support from European lenders, which makes it unlikely that the country will need a loan from Russia, Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

Cyprus has asked both Moscow and the European Union for aid to refinance its banks, severely affected by the euro zone debt crisis and exposure to Greece. The country may require up to 10 billion euros ($13 billion), according to a draft deal with international lenders seen by Reuters.

“Cyprus had agreed with European lenders on its own so I think it may not require Russian loans,” Siluanov told journalists in the Russian city of Sochi.

But for the final agreement on Cyprus, euro zone finance ministers need the results of an audit of Cypriot banks, which will show how much money the sector will need to boost capital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.