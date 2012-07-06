Russia FinMin says Cyprus asks for 5 bln euro loan

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Cyprus has asked Russia to loan it 5 billion euros ($6.19 billion), Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday.

“Yes, we’ve got a request from Cyprus. They are asking for 5 billion euros,” he said.

Cyprus officials have said they are looking to Russia, China and Europe for financial aid of as much as 4 billion euros .

In December, Cyprus received a 2.5 billion euro loan from Russia, which has an interest in maintaining the island as an offshore financial centre with low tax rates for Russian businessmen, who use it as a base to reinvest in the country.

