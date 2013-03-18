FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian finance ministry says Cyprus levy fair if amended
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Russian finance ministry says Cyprus levy fair if amended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Anton Shatalov said on Monday that plans by Cyprus to impose a levy on bank deposits would be fair if it were imposed on interest earned on deposits.

“A minimum tax rate of 7 percent on the deposit and 10 percent as a maximim, this is of course, big, if it is approved like this,” Shatalov told journalists, suggesting that amending the tax to impose it on interest would be fairer.

“A possible option that has been widely reported suggests a possibility of implementing a 10 percent levy on the interest rate earned on the deposits.”

“If that were to happen, that would not be that horrible and it would be absolutely fair.”

Shatalov added, however, that he did not pity Russian businessmen operating in Cyprus. The island has been a known tax haven for Russian companies.

“I don’t pity our businessmen,” he said. “I think they will not like it.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.