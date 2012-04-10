FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Transneft says ready to meet Czechs oil needs
April 10, 2012 / 7:50 AM / in 6 years

Russia Transneft says ready to meet Czechs oil needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil pipeline operator Transneft said on Tuesday it is ready to provide Czech Republic will all required crude volumes amid reports of supplies cuts.

“The company is ready to deliver all the contracted volumes of hydrocarbons in accordance with the approved second-quarter 2012 supply schedule,” Transneft said in a statement.

On Monday, the company said it only had sufficient volume in the Druzhba pipeline to supply the Czech Republic for three more days, after Russian oil companies failed to submit new requests for deliveries to Czech customers. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Katya Golubkova)

