Russia doubles Gazprom Neft Urals quota for Czechs-sources

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia doubled quarterly Gazprom Neft’s quota for supplies of Urals blend URL-NWE-E to 400,000 tonnes of oil to the Czech Republic via Druzhba pipeline in a swap with Rosneft, trading sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The news is likely to smooth worries over Russian oil supply to the Czech Republic as traders have said that Gazprom Neft was more willing to send the volumes through Druzhba than Rosneft.

Traders said that Gazprom Neft swapped quotas with Rosneft , which will deliver 200,000 tonnes of Urals via Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, previously slated for Gazprom Neft.

On Monday, state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said it only had sufficient volume in the Druzhba pipeline to supply the Czech Republic for three more days, after Russian oil companies failed to submit new requests for deliveries to Czech customers. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)