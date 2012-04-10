FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia doubles Gazprom Neft Urals quota for Czechs-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

Russia doubles Gazprom Neft Urals quota for Czechs-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia doubled quarterly Gazprom Neft’s quota for supplies of Urals blend URL-NWE-E to 400,000 tonnes of oil to the Czech Republic via Druzhba pipeline in a swap with Rosneft, trading sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The news is likely to smooth worries over Russian oil supply to the Czech Republic as traders have said that Gazprom Neft was more willing to send the volumes through Druzhba than Rosneft.

Traders said that Gazprom Neft swapped quotas with Rosneft , which will deliver 200,000 tonnes of Urals via Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, previously slated for Gazprom Neft.

On Monday, state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said it only had sufficient volume in the Druzhba pipeline to supply the Czech Republic for three more days, after Russian oil companies failed to submit new requests for deliveries to Czech customers. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.