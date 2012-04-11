UPDATE 1-Russian Gazprom Neft increases oil pledge to Czechs

* So far 230,000 tonnes pledged for April

* Schedule foresees supply of 409,670 tonnes

* Gazprom Neft increased requests for shipments

* April 17 a deadline for requests (Adds detail, quotes)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft has nearly tripled its planned volume of crude destined for the Czech Republic this month, but the total in confirmed shipments from Russian oil companies still falls short of ensuring the country gets sufficient supplies.

The increase in promised barrels came after reports that Russia had slashed oil deliveries to the former Soviet satellite as it seeks to divert pipeline supplies to its own ports.

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft on Wednesday said Gazprom Neft had pledged at least 230,000 tonnes of Urals URL-E crude th at w ould go to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline this month. That compares with the company’s earlier scheduled amount of only 80,000 tonnes for the month, accor ding to traders.

Despite the increase, it is still barely more than half the total of 409,670 tonnes scheduled by Russian companies for April, and the remainder has not yet been confirmed.

Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin told Reuters the company awaited further requests from companies for pipeline capacity by April 17.

“We are waiting for one more week ... The 230,000 tonnes are volumes that have been confirmed and paid for by the Czechs,” he said.

According to the export schedule published on Transneft's web site, Rosneft's and LUKOIL's shipping quotas for the month amount to 98,900 tonnes and 164,800 tonnes, respectively. But the two companies have yet to make any requests. (here)

“They have not confirmed the requests yet,” Dyomin said.

Russian oil majors have been shifting volume away from the Druzhba pipeline in recent years, and a new outlet, the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, launched last month, has allowed them to divert even more supplies from the Soviet-era option.

The schedule also showed that of 508,400 tonnes scheduled for Slovakia, so far 315,600 tonnes have been confirmed, while deliveries to Germany and Poland have been almost fully covered. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker and Jane Baird)