Russia cuts oil exports for Czechs to 280KT in April

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Urals URL-NWE-E crude oil export to the Czech Republic via Druzhba pipeline seen at 280,000 tonnes in April, down from scheduled 410,000 tonnes, a spokesman for Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday.

“For now, 230,000 tonnes are registered to go, 50,000 tonnes are in works. All the volumes are from Gazprom Neft,” Igor Dyomin said.

According to the schedule, 409,670 tonnes were to be shipped to the Czech Republic by Russian companies in April.

Dyomin said that Transneft have been collecting requests from companies for pipeline capacity by April 17.

“Now, it’s impossible to increase the deliveries... Technically, a special government decree is needed for this,” he said, adding that the volumes for Slovakia and Hungary are covered in line with the schedule.

Russian oil majors have been shifting volume away from the Druzhba pipeline in recent years, and a new outlet, the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, launched last month, has allowed them to divert even more supplies from the Soviet-era option. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)