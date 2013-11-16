FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian police kill suspected Volgograd bus bomber in shootout -media
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 16, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Russian police kill suspected Volgograd bus bomber in shootout -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian police killed the main suspect in last month’s bombing of a bus in Volgograd and several other suspected militants in Dagestan on Saturday, media reports said.

Five militants, including the husband of the suicide bomber who detonated the bus bomb, were killed in a shootout after hours of armed stand-off at a house in Makhachkala, capital of the violent North Caucasus region of Dagestan.

Dmitry Sokolov had told police during the siege at the house that he had made the bomb set off in Volgograd by the woman authorities have named as Naida Asiyalova, media said.

The bombing, the deadliest attack outside the North Caucasus for nearly three years, raised fears of more Islamist violence as Russia prepares to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, near the mainly Muslim region. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.