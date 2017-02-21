FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Mercedes-Benz plant to open near Moscow
February 21, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 6 months ago

Russia says Mercedes-Benz plant to open near Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia's government on Tuesday announced that German automaker Daimler will open a plant near Moscow with a capacity to produce more than 20,000 Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and SUVS per year.

The Russian Trade and Industry Ministry, in a statement, said that under the terms of the deal the automaker would invest not less than 15 billion roubles ($260.12 million), the contract duration was nine years, and the start of production was planned for 2019. ($1 = 57.6647 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)

