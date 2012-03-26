Danone plans $700 mln Russia investment over 5-7 yrs

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - French food group Danone said it plans to invest around $700 million in Russia over the next five to seven years to increase capacity in the emerging market.

“We see a great potential on this market as Russian milk and dairy consumption significantly lags that in Europe,” the President of Danone’s Russia joint venture Filip Kegels told a press conference on Monday.

According to a statement, Danone invested $125 million last year in Russia.

Danone acquired a majority stake in Unimilk in 2010 and merged its Russian operations with the domestic player. Russia now accounts for 11 percent of Danone’s sales and is among the group’s biggest markets, on a par with France.