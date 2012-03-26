FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danone plans $700 mln Russia investment over 5-7 yrs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 10:05 AM / in 6 years

Danone plans $700 mln Russia investment over 5-7 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - French food group Danone said it plans to invest around $700 million in Russia over the next five to seven years to increase capacity in the emerging market.

“We see a great potential on this market as Russian milk and dairy consumption significantly lags that in Europe,” the President of Danone’s Russia joint venture Filip Kegels told a press conference on Monday.

According to a statement, Danone invested $125 million last year in Russia.

Danone acquired a majority stake in Unimilk in 2010 and merged its Russian operations with the domestic player. Russia now accounts for 11 percent of Danone’s sales and is among the group’s biggest markets, on a par with France.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.