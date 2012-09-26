FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank appoints new Russian chief
September 26, 2012

Deutsche Bank appoints new Russian chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Russian unit of Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender, has appointed Pavel Teplukhin as its new chief country officer effective from Oct. 1, it said on Wednesday.

Igor Lojevsky, the former Russian head at Deutsche Bank whose contract has expired, will support the team during the next months of transition, the lender said.

Teplukhin, a co-founder of brokerage Troika Dialog which was last year bought by Russia’s top bank Sberbank for $1 billion, will focus on “expanding Deutsche Bank’s product range ... and assisting Russian corporates with their international and global aspirations,” it added.

Deutsche Bank is ranked Russia’s No.40 lender by assets and is one of the leading foreign investment banks in the country. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)

