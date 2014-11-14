FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Investment banking fees from Russia
November 14, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Investment banking fees from Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats story from Thursday)
    LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Investment banking fees from
Russia have collapsed for Western banks in 2014 but fees from
emerging markets as a whole are up 10 percent versus full-year
2013, ThomsonReuters data shows.
    For an article click 
    Following is a table on fees earned by banks from Russian
debt and equity capital markets, loans and merger & acquisitions
this year and in 2013:
    (source ThomsonReuters)
     EM Fees by        mln $      mln $                 
 Region / Nation                         
                                                        
 Region              YTD 2013  YTD 2014  YoY change %
 Africa/Mideast/Cen  1,155.04  1,290.31               12
 tral Asia                               
 Central Asia           35.63     43.66               23
 Middle East           780.70    924.59               18
 North Africa           25.89     22.73              -12
 Sub-Saharan Africa    312.81    299.33               -4
 Americas            1,490.32  1,479.35               -1
 Central America       491.94    374.23              -24
 South America         998.38  1,105.13               11
 Asia-Pacific (ex    5,848.45  7,205.56               23
 Central Asia)                           
 Australasia             1.17      6.48              451
 North Asia          4,351.78  5,972.13               37
 South Asia            457.02    469.14                3
 Southeast Asia      1,038.47    757.82              -27
 Europe              1,346.86    767.93              -43
 Eastern Europe      1,346.86    767.93              -43
 Grand Total         9,840.68  10,743.1                9
                                                        
                                                        
 
 (Compiled by Sujata Rao; Edited by Sophie Walker)

