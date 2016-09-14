FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's FinMin: VTB's bonds might help more balanced liquidity spreading
September 14, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Russia's FinMin: VTB's bonds might help more balanced liquidity spreading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A programme of new overnight bonds approved by Russia's VTB bank might help more balanced liquidity spreading on the domestic market, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Wednesday.

VTB said earlier on Wednesday its Board of Directors had approved the programme of overnight rouble bonds with a total limit of up to 5 trillion roubles ($76.98 billion).

Oreshkin also said that for the country's banks this new financial tool could be an alternative to the Central Bank's deposits. ($1 = 64.9525 roubles) (reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

