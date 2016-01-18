FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to respect obligations on loans issued to foreign borrowers -RIA
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Russia to respect obligations on loans issued to foreign borrowers -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russia will respect its earlier obligations on loans issued to foreign borrowers despite the economic difficulties it is facing now, RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak as saying on Monday.

“We have assumed large obligations. And not to respect obligations on the issued loans is even more shameful than not to fulfill our own obligations on the loans which we have taken,” Storchak said.

He also said that Russia would not borrow on global financial markets as long as Western sanctions imposed on Moscow remained in force.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

