Largest Russian banks seen repaying $3.9 bln in Q2, c.bank cites poll
April 19, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Largest Russian banks seen repaying $3.9 bln in Q2, c.bank cites poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest banks plan to repay $3.9 billion of foreign debt in the second quarter of this year and another $2.9 billion in the third quarter, Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday, citing a poll of the country’s 25 leading banks.

Non-financial organisations will repay up to $15.8 billion in the second quarter and another $15.2 billion in the third quarter, central bank estimates show.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
