Russia beefs up Baltic Fleet with ships armed with cruise missiles - paper

MOSCOW/STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russia is reinforcing its Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad with two small warships armed with long-range cruise missiles to counter what it sees as a worrying NATO build-up in the region, Russia's daily Izvestia reported on Wednesday.

There was no official confirmation from Moscow, but the report will raise tensions in the Baltic already heightened since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and is likely to cause particular consternation in Poland and Lithuania which share land borders with Kaliningrad.

Izvestia cited an unnamed military source as saying that the two ships, the Serpukhov and the Zeleny Dol, had already entered the Baltic Sea and would soon become part of a newly formed division.