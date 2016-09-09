FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian finance ministry proposes broad spending cuts, including on defence
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Russian finance ministry proposes broad spending cuts, including on defence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry is proposing that defence expenditures are trimmed by 6 percent annually over the next three years, along with similar cuts in other ministerial spending, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

The cuts aim to keep total state spending at a fixed 15.787 trillion roubles ($245.94 billion) each year, according to the finance ministry's proposal.

The ministry is also proposing extending a freeze in pay increases for state employees for another three years. The freeze was introduced at the start of this year and was to have run for one year. People in public sector professions such as teaching and healthcare are excluded from the freeze on pay rises. ($1 = 64.1900 roubles) (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.