MOSCOW Feb 8 Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has priced its initial public offering at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share, at the lower end of the 85-87 rouble range, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

Detsky Mir declined to comment. ($1 = 59.4112 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)