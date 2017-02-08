BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy reports Q4 loss of $0.53/shr
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
(Refiles to fix day of the week)
MOSCOW Feb 8 Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has priced its initial public offering at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share, at the lower end of the 85-87 rouble range, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.
Detsky Mir declined to comment. ($1 = 59.4112 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
PARIS, Feb 9 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in French territorial waters.
* Willis Towers Watson reports fourth quarter and full year results