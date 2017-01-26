FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Russia's Detsky Mir says set IPO price range at 85-105 roubles
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 26, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 7 months ago

Russia's Detsky Mir says set IPO price range at 85-105 roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has set a price range for its share sale at 85-105 roubles ($1.43-$1.77) per share, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said the selling shareholders were expected to sell up to 247.9 million shares, raising 21.1-26.0 billion roubles and valuing the company at 62.8-77.6 billion roubles.

The free float is expected to be around 33.55 percent following the offering. ($1 = 59.4768 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Popova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.