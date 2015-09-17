FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank posts announcement on closure of some Russia ops
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank posts announcement on closure of some Russia ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Bank said in a statement published on the website for its Russian business on Thursday that it would close its corporate banking services and securities departments in Russia.

The bank’s statement was dated Sept. 18. Only a summary of the statement, in Russian, was visible on the website, and it was not possible to open the statement itself.

A Russia-based bank spokesman declined to comment on whether Deutsche planned to close any of its departments in Russia.

He said the bank’s Russian arm had not issued any statements on this issue. A Frankfurt-based media representative for Deutsche Bank was not immediately available.

But a source close to the bank said that it would announce an optimisation of its business in Russia from Friday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Zlata Garasyuta, Thomas Atkins and Dmitry Antonov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.