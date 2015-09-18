Deutsche Bank says scaling back business in Russia

MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Bank said on Friday it was closing part of its business in Russia, where it has been hit by sanctions, a downturn and investigations into share trades, as part of a review of its global structure.

The bank said in a statement the decision to close its onshore corporate banking and securities business in Russia had been made to reduce complexity, costs, risks and capital consumption. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Frankfurt bureau; Editing by Christian Lowe)