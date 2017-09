MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Friday it had appointed Annett Viehweg as chairwoman of its Deutsche Bank Ltd Russia Board.

Viehweg was previously the head of Deutsche’s global network banking for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Viehweg replaces Joerg Bongartz who left in September. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)