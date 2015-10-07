UPDATE 1-Ex-Deutsche Bank trader files wrongful dismissal suit

(Adds quotes, background)

By Olga Popova and Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The ex-Deutsche Bank trader at the centre of an international investigation into cross-border share trades said on Wednesday he was suing his former employer for wrongful dismissal.

A lawyer acting for Tim Wiswell, former head of trading at the bank’s Russian operations, said she believed he may have been fired not over the trades, but because one of his clients was linked to people subject to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

Wiswell lost his job earlier this year amid an investigation by European and U.S. regulators into so-called “mirror trades”, which could allow the movement of funds from one country to another without passing through the normal procedures for cross-border money transfers.

The lawyer acting on Wiswell’s behalf said the bank’s compliance department must have known about the trades he was conducting, so that could not have been the true reason for his dismissal.

“Under the circumstances, I have only one assumption, that European and American regulators could not take action against the bank for violating the sanctions, since the client was not officially a part of that (sanctions) list,” the lawyer, Ekaterina Dukhina said.

“But they found another, simple violation in the form of money laundering,” said Dukhina.

Contacted by Reuters, Wiswell confirmed that he had filed a suit against Deutsche Bank for wrongful dismissal, but he declined further comment. A spokesman for Deutsche Bank’s Moscow operation declined to comment. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Pravin Char)