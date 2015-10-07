FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Deutsche Bank trader files wrongful dismissal suit
October 7, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Deutsche Bank trader files wrongful dismissal suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The ex-head of trading at Deutsche Bank’s Russian operation, Tim Wiswell, has filed a suit against his former employer for wrongful dismissal, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Wiswell’s dismissal earlier this year coincided with an investigation launched by regulators in Europe and the United States into what the bank said were suspicious share trades involving the bank’s Moscow office.

In a statement, Wiswell’s lawyer Ekaterina Dukhina said all share trades he conducted would have been known to the bank’s compliance department.

She said the real reason for his dismissal may have been that he worked with a client close to people on Western sanctions lists. A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank in Moscow was not immediately able to comment. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
