MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A Moscow court has dismissed the claims of ex-Deutsche Bank trader in Moscow, Tim Wiswell, for wrongful dismissal, the judge, Tatiana Akulshina, said on Monday.

Yekaterina Dukhina, lawyer for Wiswell, said she planned to appeal against the decision. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)