FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian held with 26,000 diamonds had "nothing to declare"
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 11, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Russian held with 26,000 diamonds had "nothing to declare"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Some 26,000 diamonds, worth at least $162,000 and contained in transparent plastic bags in hand luggage, proved too much for the “nothing to declare” lane at a Moscow airport.

An unemployed, 37-year-old Russian man carrying the precious package from Dubai was detained on Sunday at the international Sheremetyevo airport, Russia’s federal customs service said.

“One customs officer noticed he was very nervous during regular luggage checks and was pressing a bag under his arm, so she asked him to let her see what was inside,” spokeswoman Natalia Karaseva said.

The man, from the restive Dagestan region in Russia’s North Caucasus, said he was carrying the diamonds as a favour for a friend. It was not clear whether he would face criminal charges. ($1 = 30.8145 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Jon Hemming)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.