FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Surgut to export first diesel from new Baltic Sea terminal
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 24, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Surgut to export first diesel from new Baltic Sea terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Surgutneftegas will export a first cargo of diesel from the Baltic port of Ust Luga this week as Russian refiners seek new outlets for excess volumes of the road fuel, traders said on Tuesday.

The tanker Stenstraum will load around 12,000 tonnes of diesel on June 27 out of the Sibur-Portenegro terminal owned by Sibur, Russia’s top petrochemical company, traders said.

The diesel will arrive by rail from Surgut’s 420,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Kirishi refinery, traders said.

Surgut plans to export between two to four cargoes, or 44,000 to 88,000 tonnes of diesel from the Ust Luga from the terminal, used so far for exports of naphtha and liquid petroleum gas (LPG), traders said.

Sibur and Surgut declined to comment.

Reporting by Natalia Chumakova, writing by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.