Russia to slash Primorsk ULSD exports in April-sources

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel from Russia’s Baltic port of Primorsk will be more than halved in April due to refinery maintenance work, sources at oil companies told Reuters.

According to the April plan, Russia is set to ship between 170,000 tonnes and 180,000 tonnes of the diesel fuel with sulphur content of 10 parts per million (10 ppm) this month via Primorsk compared to 435,000 tonnes in March and 530,000 tonnes in February.

Primorsk is the country’s main export outlet for the clean product.

The sources said that the main reason for decline in exports is extensive maintenance at refineries, including TNK-BP’s Ryazan plant, which does not plan to ship any volumes this month.

Traders also say that some volumes were diverted to the domestic market due to high seasonal fuel demand. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov and Natalya Chumakova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)