Diesel exports ex-Primorsk seen record-high in July
July 11, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

Diesel exports ex-Primorsk seen record-high in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russian total diesel exports from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, is expected to reach 680,000 tonnes this month , a record-high volume ever to be shipped in a single month from the outlet, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russian refineries are hiking up the high-grade diesel exports t hanks to extensive modernisation programme and seasonal return from maintenance.

According to the sources, fuel exports with sulphur content of 10 parts per million (10 ppm), or Euro-5, are seen at 580,000 tonnes via the route called Sever, or North, while shipments of 500 ppm diesel, or Euro-2, expected at around 100,000 tonnes.

This will be up from around 500,000 tonnes of Euro-5.

A source at Transneft oil pipeline operator said the trunk will be filled almost to its full capacity.

“The loadings are planned at full, almost at 700,000 tonnes,” the source said.

The industry sources said LUKOIL’s NORSI refinery plans to ship 200,000 tonnes of Euro-5 via Sever this month, while Ryazan refinery, owned by TNK-BP, will export at least 140,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov, Gleb Gorodyankin and Natalya Chumakova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

