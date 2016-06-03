FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian govt may return to 25 pct dividend payout threshold for state firms - TASS
June 3, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Russian govt may return to 25 pct dividend payout threshold for state firms - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s government may eventually return to its old requirement that state companies should pay 25 percent of their net profits in dividends, TASS news agency quoted Deputy Economy Minister Nikolai Podguzov as saying on Friday.

The government had ordered a 50-percent threshold for state companies based on whichever of the two accounting standards gave a higher amount of profit, although the order allowed for exceptions. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

