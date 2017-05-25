FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Russia says state firms should use IAS profit as base for dividends
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2017 / 6:59 PM / 3 months ago

Russia says state firms should use IAS profit as base for dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian state companies should use their net profit calculated under international accounting standards, if they prepare such financial reports, as a base for dividend payments, the Russian government said in an order on Thursday.

A year ago, Russia ordered state companies to spend 50 percent of their profits on dividend payments in 2016, depending whichever profit - under Russian or international accounting standards - is higher.

The latest move will allow Russia to increase federal budget revenues from government stakes in companies, the order, signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.