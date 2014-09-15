Russian retailer Dixy's August sales rise 32 pct

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Monday its sales grew 31.7 percent in August, year-on-year, to 19.4 billion roubles ($510.5 million) after a 33.4-percent increase the previous month.

The August result brings eight-month sales to 145.2 billion roubles, up 25 percent year-on-year. The company this month raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to 20-25 percent from 15-20 percent. (1 US dollar = 38.0000 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)