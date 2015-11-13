FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian watchdog rejects retailer Dixy's plan to buy rival Bristol
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Russian watchdog rejects retailer Dixy's plan to buy rival Bristol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s competition watchdog FAS has blocked food retailer Dixy Group’s bid to buy a controlling stake in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol.

The statement from the regulator said that Dixy had failed to provide requested materials that would allow FAS to reach a conclusion on whether the deal would damage competition.

Dixy, which already owns 33 percent of Bristol, said in June that it planned to gain control of the 1,400-store Russian chain by buying more shares from a company controlled by its own biggest shareholder.

However, chief executive Ilya Yakubson had flagged in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in September that the deal could be scrapped. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.