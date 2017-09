MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its sales rose 28.5 percent in February, year-on-year, to 20.2 billion roubles ($328.80 million), after a 30.7 percent increase in January.

Dixy opened 31 stores last month, it said in a statement. ($1 = 61.4350 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)