FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Dixy Group raises 2014 revenue growth forecast
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 29, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Dixy Group raises 2014 revenue growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group expects revenue to rise by up to 25 percent in 2014, Chief Executive Officer Ilya Yakubson said on Friday, revising upwards its previous guidance.

“We think that we will be able to produce the top line growth somewhere in between 20 to 25 percent, so we raise our guidance,” Yakubson said on a conference call with analysts.

He also confirmed guidance for a net 300 new stores this year. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.