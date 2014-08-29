UPDATE 1-Russian retailer Dixy says Q2 net profit quadruples on lower tax rate

* Q2 net 1.3 bln roubles vs year-ago 317 mln

* Effective tax rate sharply down after legal restructuring

* EBITDA up 56 percent to 4.2 billion roubles

* Revenue up 27 percent to 57 billion

* Core profit margin improves 140 basis points (Adds details, share price)

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its second-quarter net profit had quadrupled, year-on-year, thanks to a lower effective tax rate following a restructuring.

The company, one of the country’s five biggest grocery chains, said net profit rose to 1.3 billion roubles ($35.2 million) from 317 million in the second quarter of 2013.

Its effective tax rate fell to 22.9 percent from 39.3 percent, it said in a statement, as a result of a restructuring in which it merged numerous legal entities with the main operating company.

Core profit also improved as Dixy reported a 56 percent jump in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 4.2 billion roubles, on revenue up 27 percent to 57 billion roubles.

The EBITDA margin rose to 7.3 percent from 5.9 percent. The company earlier forecast a full-year EBITDA margin of around 7 percent.

Its Moscow-traded shares were up 1.7 percent by 0717 GMT, outperforming a flat market index.