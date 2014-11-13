Russian retailer Dixy's Oct sales rise 29.5 percent

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its October sales rose 29.5 percent in rouble terms to 19.4 billion roubles ($419.5 million), after a 28 percent increase in the previous month.

Dixy’s 10-month sales increased 25.8 percent compared to the same period of 2013 to stand at 183 billion roubles, it said in a statement, slightly ahead of its full-year growth guidance of 20-25 percent. (1 US dollar = 46.2430 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)