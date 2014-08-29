FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer Dixy's Q2 earnings quadruple year-on-year
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy's Q2 earnings quadruple year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its second-quarter net profit quadrupled, year-on-year, to 1.3 billion roubles ($35 million at current rate) thanks to a lower effective tax rate following corporate restructuring.

Revenue grew 27 percent to 57 billion roubles while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation jumped 56 percent to 4.2 billion roubles, Dixy said in a statement.

1 US dollar = 36.9090 Russian rouble Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.