Russian food retailer Dixy swings to Q1 loss, margins fall

* Posts 140 mln rouble net loss vs 667 mln profit a year ago

* Forex loss of 247 mln rbls on import operations

* EBITDA margin falls to 4.4 pct from 6.5 pct

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy said on Friday it had swung to a first-quarter net loss after registering profit a year ago due to the increased cost of imports and price cuts.

The company made a net loss of 140 million roubles ($2.5 million), compared to a net profit of 667 million roubles a year earlier, although revenue grew 28 percent to 64 billion roubles.

Its bottom line was hit by a forex loss totalling 247 million roubles related to the revaluation of direct import contracts, rather than using distributors, while other costs also increased across the board.

Many Russian food retailers increased direct imports after Moscow imposed a ban on Western food products last August in retaliation to sanctions over Ukraine, and a sharp drop in the rouble fuelled their purchasing costs.

Dixy, along with other retailers, has been unable to fully pass rising inflation onto consumers who have cut back on spending as the economy, weakened by sanctions and tumbling oil prices, slowed sharply and incomes faltered.

Its margins fell by more than 2 percentage points from a year earlier, squeezed by promotions.

“The company further intensified price investments at the end of March, with prices now being comparable with price-leaders Magnit and (X5’s ) Pyaterochka,” analysts at Renaissance Capital said, adding they expected aggressive pricing to continue eroding profitability.

“We think Q2 2015 may be the worst quarter in terms of gross profitability this year,” they said.

Dixy’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 13 percent to 2.8 billion roubles, and its EBITDA margin slid to 4.4 percent from 6.5 percent a year ago.

Lease expenses, personnel, transport and utility costs grew by 23-38 percent year-on-year, spurred by inflation in Russia and expansion of its chain.

Shares in Dixy were down 2.8 percent by 0902 GMT, underperforming the broader market index which was up 0.5 percent. ($1 = 56.1785 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing Elizabeth Piper)