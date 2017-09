MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its February sales were up 16.5 percent, year-on-year, after a 17.7 percent increase in the previous month.

The company said its retail revenue reached 15.8 billion roubles ($433 million) last month. As of Feb. 28, 2014, it operated 1,801 stores across Russia.