FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer Dixy June sales rise 28 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 17, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy June sales rise 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its sales rose 28.3 percent in June, year-on-year, to 19.2 billion roubles ($551 million), after a 19-percent increase the previous month.

The June result brings first-half sales to 107 billion roubles, a year-on-year increase of 22.4 percent. The company had said it is targeting 15-20 percent revenue growth in the whole of 2014.

Second-quarter like-for-like sales growth accelerated to 11.65 percent from 4 percent in the first quarter as the average ticket jumped 12 percent on the back of higher inflation. ($1 = 34.8710 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.