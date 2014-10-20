FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer Dixy's September sales rise 28 percent
October 20, 2014

Russian retailer Dixy's September sales rise 28 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Monday its September sales were up 28.3 percent in rouble terms to 18.4 billion roubles, after a 32 percent increase in the previous month.

In dollar terms, the company saw its sales going up 10.4 percent to $486.8 million, Dixy said in a statement.

The September results bring nine-month sales to 164.9 billion roubles, up by 25.3 percent year-on-year.

The company also said that its like-for-like sales in the third quarter of the year were up 14.6 percent, driven by an increase in the average ticket spent by customers and higher traffic.

1 US dollar = 40.8250 Russian rouble Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush
