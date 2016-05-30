FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Dixy slows expansion to focus on business overhaul
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 30, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Russia's Dixy slows expansion to focus on business overhaul

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy plans to slow the pace of expansion this year as it focuses on a business overhaul after reshuffling its top management.

Russia’s fourth-biggest grocery chain, struggling to win shoppers and increase profits against a weak economic backdrop, parted with its long-serving CEO in December and named Pedro Manuel Pereira Da Silva as his successor in March.

The company aims to add at least 250 stores this year, against 513 net openings in 2015, while seeking to boost efficiency and make stores more attractive for customers, Da Silva said on Monday after the company reported first-quarter results.

Dixy increased first-quarter revenue by 16.5 percent year on year to more than 74 billion roubles ($1.1 billion), but spikes in finance and operating costs left it with a net loss of 1.5 billion roubles, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 46 percent to 1.5 billion roubles while its EBITDA margin tumbled to 2.1 percent from 4.4 percent in the same period last year as it cut prices, sacrificing profitability to boost shopper numbers.

Da Silva said the company is aiming for a full-year EBITDA margin on a par with 2015, Da Silva said, implying that it will not drop below 4.9 percent.

Dixy did not provide revenue growth guidance but Chief Financial Officer Sergei Belyakov said that a positive trend continued into May after promotions helped to drive 23 percent growth in April after 16 percent in March. ($1 = 66.0154 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.