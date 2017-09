MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy said on Thursday its sales in June were up 24.6 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year.

The company said its like-for-like sales in the second quarter were up 9.8 percent compared to the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)