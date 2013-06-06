FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer Dixy Q1 net profit rises 9 pct
June 6, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy Q1 net profit rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 9 percent, year-on-year, to 386 million roubles ($12 million).

The earnings growth was held back by a 53-percent jump in finance costs due to increased debt level as well as higher depreciation expenses, the company said.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 24 percent, year-on-year, to 2.6 billion roubles, giving a 6.2-percent margin, compared to 6.1 percent the year earlier. ($1 = 32.1422 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

