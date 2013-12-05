Russian retailer Dixy Q3 net profit more than doubles

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 124 percent, year-on-year, to 628 million roubles ($19 million).

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 39 percent to 2.8 billion roubles, giving a 6.3 percent margin on revenue of 44.2 billion roubles, compared with a 5.6 percent margin the year earlier. ($1 = 33.1752 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)