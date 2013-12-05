FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer Dixy Q3 net profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 5, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russian retailer Dixy Q3 net profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 124 percent, year-on-year, to 628 million roubles ($19 million).

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 39 percent to 2.8 billion roubles, giving a 6.3 percent margin on revenue of 44.2 billion roubles, compared with a 5.6 percent margin the year earlier. ($1 = 33.1752 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.