April 26, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Russian retailer Dixy Q1 same-store sales up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest food retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its same-store sales grew 4.96 percent in the first quarter after a 3.97 percent rise in the preceding three months.

First-quarter consolidated sales, including newer stores, grew 21.9 percent, year-on-year, to 42.3 billion roubles ($1.36 billion), as its chain increased to 1,544 from 1,168 a year ago.

In March alone, sales jumped 23.6 percent year-on-year, totalling 15.3 billion roubles, after a 20.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Dixy also reported a 14 percent fall in net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 to 271 million roubles, and a 1.4 percent decline in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation to 2.2 billion roubles, with a 5.5 percent margin. ($1 = 31.1237 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

