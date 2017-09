MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Dixy said on Tuesday its revenue in August was up 12.9 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year, to 21.9 billion roubles ($327.5 million).

$1 = 66.8800 roubles Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn