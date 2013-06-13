Russian retailer Dixy May sales rise 25 pct

MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its revenue grew 25.4 percent in May, year-on-year, at the same pace as it was in April.

The company generated 15.3 billion roubles in sales last month, bringing the five-month result to 71.8 billion roubles, an increase of 23 percent, it said in a statement.

Dixy said earlier it aims at growing revenue by 25-28 percent this year, compared to 21 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012.

The company, the third-biggest grocery chain by sales behind Magnit and X5 Retail Group, had a total of 1,585 stores as of May 31, up from 1,209 a year ago. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)